Liam O’Neil in line for Cambridge start against Charlton

Cambridge midfielder Liam O’Neil could return to the starting line-up for the home game against Charlton.

O’Neil has recovered from a four-game injury lay-off due to a calf injury and was a second-half substitute in Saturday’s surprise 2-1 win at leaders Wigan.

Boss Mark Bonner made three changes at the weekend and George Williams, Adam May and Jubril Okedina will be hoping to retain their starting places.

Defender Sam Sherring (groin) is not expected to feature as the U’s aim to continue their strong finish to the season by making it five wins from six matches.

Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson could be tempted to make changes following his side’s home defeat to Morecambe on Friday.

Chuks Aneke marked his first appearance in over two months due to a calf injury by scoring after stepping off the bench against Morecambe and is hoping to start.

Fellow striker Conor Washington is also pushing for a recall. He played for the final 30 minutes on Friday as his recovery from a muscle strain is being carefully managed.

Defender Ryan Inniss serves the final game of a three-match ban and centre-back Sam Lavelle’s shoulder injury will be assessed.