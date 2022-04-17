Burton midfielder Conor Shaughnessy returns from suspension for Millers clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Burton midfielder Conor Shaughnessy returns from suspension for Millers clash

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 10:26 am
Burton’s Conor Shaughnessy is available again after a three-match ban (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Burton midfielder Conor Shaughnessy is back in contention for the home Sky Bet League One game against Rotherham after suspension.

Shaughnessy has completed a three-match ban following his straight red card in the recent defeat at Morecambe.

Boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink reported no new injuries after Friday’s goalless draw at Accrington, but winger Jonny Smith (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

The Brewers have drawn their last three matches 0-0 and are chasing their first win in six.

Rotherham will be without midfielder Mickel Miller, who could miss the rest of the season due to a hamstring injury.

Miller was withdrawn midway through the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Ipswich and replaced by Dan Barlaser.

On-loan Sunderland striker Will Grigg (hamstring) and goalkeeper Josh Vickers (broken hand) have both been ruled out of the run-in.

Defender Angus MacDonald is available again after serving a three-game suspension.

