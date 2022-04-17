Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald suspended for Tranmere in Exeter clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Kieron Morris and Calum MacDonald suspended for Tranmere in Exeter clash

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 4:12 pm
Kieron Morris is banned for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)
Kieron Morris is banned for Tranmere (Simon Marper/PA)

Tranmere will once again be without Calum MacDonald and Kieron Morris for the home Sky Bet League Two clash with Exeter.

The duo must serve the last game of three-match suspensions following straight red cards in the 2-2 draw against Carlisle.

Tom Davies was back in Rovers’ starting line-up at Bradford on Good Friday after illness and the defender should keep his place.

Forward Josh McPake was an unused substitute on his return from illness in that game and will hope to be involved.

Alex Hartridge is expected to miss out for Exeter.

The defender suffered a hamstring injury during the Grecians’ 2-0 win against Colchester on Good Friday, with Cheick Diabate coming on in his place.

Diabate or Jonathan Grounds – fit again following a calf issue – are the likely options to replace Hartridge.

Exeter, unbeaten in nine matches, would move top of the table if they win and Forest Green lose against Oldham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal