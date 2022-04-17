5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 things we learned from this weekend’s Premier League action

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 5:34 pm
Mikel Arteta has seen his side lose three in a row to blow their advantage in the top-four fight (Aaron Chown/PA)
Mikel Arteta has seen his side lose three in a row to blow their advantage in the top-four fight (Aaron Chown/PA)

The battle for the fourth place in the Premier League looks like one that nobody wants to win.

Arsenal remain stuck in reverse, Tottenham still have a step back for every few forward, and Manchester United are being allowed to stay in the fight despite barely throwing a punch.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a weekend of missed opportunities at the top and bottom of the table.

Arsenal do not look ready for Champions League return

Mikel Arteta’s side went into last month’s international break with a four-point cushion in fourth and a game in hand over Manchester United, seemingly on course for a return to the Champions League after a five-year absence. But the wheels have come off in April, with Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Southampton a third straight defeat and one that saw them slip to sixth. Matches against Crystal Palace, Brighton and the Saints should all have been winnable for a side with ideas of returning to Europe’s elite, but a blunt attack has managed only one goal in those three games, and back-to-back fixtures against Chelsea and top-four rivals United now look much more daunting.

Tottenham squander their own chance

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Antonio Conte’s frustration was obvious in a poor display against Brighton (Nigel French/PA)

Making the recent bad run worse for Arsenal is the fact rivals Tottenham were the ones benefitting, winning four in a row to take control of fourth. But Spurs continue to show inconsistency just when things are going their way. A week after ripping apart Aston Villa 4-0, Antonio Conte’s side failed to even register a shot on target in a turgid 90 minutes that was arguably their worst display since the Italian took charge. They must set things straight next week against a Brentford side revitalised since the arrival of former Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen.

United allowed to hang around

Manchester United v Norwich City – Premier League – Old Trafford
Paul Pogba clashed with fans during Manchester United’s win over Norwich (Martin Rickett/PA)

The woes afflicting both north London sides mean Manchester United remain in the top-four race almost despite themselves, three points behind Spurs ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Liverpool. After the noise of Saturday’s protests against the Glazers, United took a 2-0 lead over Norwich then promptly allowed the rock-bottom Canaries to draw level before Cristiano Ronaldo completed his hat-trick to bail them out. It was only a second win in six in the league after dropped points against relegation-battling Watford and Everton, and as the noise around Erik Ten Hag’s expected arrival as the new manager this summer increases, the scale of the rebuilding job he will face is obvious.

Burnley fight on but no easy fixes

West Ham United v Burnley – Premier League – London Stadium
Maxwel Cornet missed a penalty as managerless Burnley settled for a 1-1 draw at West Ham (Adam Davy/PA)

The shock of Sean Dyche’s sacking on Friday had barely subsided by the time Burnley kicked off at West Ham on Sunday, but without their long-time manager there was still a familiar look to the Clarets. Wout Weghorst’s second Burnley goal gave them a first-half lead but it was one they could not capitalise due to the profligacy in front of goal which is likely to send them down – with Maxwel Cornet’s penalty miss before half-time critical as Pavel Soucek levelled in the second half, and Burnley needed Nick Pope’s brilliance to avoid defeat. Burnley remain in touch, but that is where they have been for months now – tantalisingly close without the ability to lift themselves out of the bottom three.

Newcastle are safe

Newcastle United v Leicester City – Premier League – St. James’ Park
Bruno Guimaraes’ late header earned Newcastle a 2-1 win over Leicester (Owen Humphreys/PA)

It might not be mathematical yet but Newcastle can get on with drawing up plans for the next transfer window certain they will be playing Premier League football next season. Bruno Guimaraes’ stoppage-time winner over Leicester underlined what was already apparent – the Magpies are staying up, now 12 points clear of the bottom three after five straight home wins. Eddie Howe has said the summer will be one of evolution rather than revolution as the wealth of their Saudi ownership will be subject to the league’s spending restrictions, but it is sure to be fascinating summer on Tyneside.

