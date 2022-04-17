Matt Parkinson and Hasan Ali lead Lancashire to victory at Kent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Matt Parkinson and Hasan Ali lead Lancashire to victory at Kent

By Press Association
April 17, 2022, 8:46 pm
Matt Parkinson took seven wickets in the match for Lancashire (Simon Cooper/PA)
Matt Parkinson took seven wickets in the match for Lancashire (Simon Cooper/PA)

Lancashire beat Kent by 10 wickets in their LV= Insurance County Championship match at Canterbury, but only after the hosts frustrated them deep into the final day.

Matt Parkinson finished with match figures of seven for 158, while Hasan Ali took three for 36 in Kent’s second innings, but the visitors were held up by a defiant rearguard action from Ben Compton, who became the first Kent batter to score centuries in each of his first three innings for the club.

When he was finally out for 115, Compton had faced 629 balls and batted for 856 minutes.

Compton and Hamid Qadri put on a stand of 139 for the eighth wicket in Kent’s second innings of 279, but Lancashire eventually clinched victory when they chased down a modest target of 33 to finish on 36 without loss.

Dawid Malan showed his class in scoring a fluent half-century to guide Yorkshire to a six-wicket victory over Gloucestershire at Bristol.

But the white rose county were made to fight for their win, James Bracey registering an outstanding career-best 177 from 331 balls in a marathon innings of more than seven-and-a-half hours that propelled the hosts to 359 in their second innings.

Bracey scored 17 fours and three sixes and dominated a defiant stand of 104 for the seventh wicket with Zafar Gohar to ensure the contest went into the final session.

The Bristolian was last man out shortly after lunch, removed by Yorkshire captain Steve Patterson, who claimed four for 43, while Haris Rauf finished with three for 96.

Set 211 to win in 60 overs, Yorkshire’s chase was spearheaded by England batsman Malan, who posted 65 and shared a partnership of 81 with opener George Hill for the third wicket.

Harry Brook produced a typically forthright 56 not out to finish the job in an unbroken stand of 67 for the fifth wicket with Harry Duke (17no) as the visitors eased home with 10.5 overs to spare.

Marnus Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to victory (Jason O’Brien/PA)

An unbeaten half-century by world number one Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne guided Glamorgan to a seven-wicket victory over Nottinghamshire in Division Two.

It was Glamorgan’s first win at Trent Bridge since 1998 on their first visit to the ground for a red-ball match since 2007.

Chasing 166 to win in the fourth innings after taking Nottinghamshire’s final two second-innings wickets inside the first hour of play, Glamorgan wrapped up a 23-point win before tea on the final afternoon.

Tom Haines
Tom Haines hit a superb double century for Derbyshire (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Tom Haines and Cheteshwar Pujara scored double centuries to complete a remarkable escape act that guided Sussex to a draw at Derbyshire.

The pair shared a stand of 351 in 119 overs, a Sussex record for any wicket against Derbyshire.

Haines batted for just short of 11 hours for 243, while Pujara was unbeaten on 201 from 387 balls as Sussex closed on 515 for three, 180 runs ahead after following on 331 behind.

Leicestershire defiantly held out for a draw against Durham at the Riverside, losing only two wickets on the final day of the contest.

Durham declared overnight with a lead of 394 in the hope of pressing for their first victory of the campaign, but chances were hard to come by on a lifeless wicket.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal