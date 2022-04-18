Callum McGregor urges Celtic to put Scottish Cup semi-final defeat behind them

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Callum McGregor urges Celtic to put Scottish Cup semi-final defeat behind them

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 4:32 am
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Celtic’s Callum McGregor (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic cannot allow Sunday’s 2-1 Scottish Cup semi-final defeat against Rangers to linger as they retrain their sights on winning the cinch Premiership, according to captain Callum McGregor.

The Parkhead side took the lead at Hampden Park in the 64th minute through left-back Greg Taylor but Gers substitute Scott Arfield levelled in the 78th minute to take the game to extra-time, where a Carl Starfelt own goal took Rangers into the final against Hearts on May 21.

Celtic are six points ahead of Rangers at the top of the table with just five game remaining, the first of which is away to Ross County next Sunday.

“We have had a great season so far and we are in a really positive position with five games to go and it’s important we do not let one result affect the whole season,” said McGregor, who admitted that, “we did not do enough over the piece” against their Old Firm rivals.

“We have put ourselves in a really good position with a lot of hard work, sacrifice, dedication and a lot of good football and a lot of strength within the group.

“It is important that we don’t lose that and these types of games, cup semi-finals are always on a knife edge and can go either way.

“We are disappointed of course and that changing room was not a good place but we have to put that out of our mind and realise we can still make it a very successful season for the club and ourselves as a group and that will help us grow.

“It is important that we don’t get too downbeat and let everything fall apart after one bad result.

“We will learn from it and we have to show what we are about next week and that becomes our biggest game of the season as we have to go there and win.”

