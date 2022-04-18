Football rumours: Manchester City being pushed over Erling Haaland plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Football rumours: Manchester City being pushed over Erling Haaland plans

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 7:22 am Updated: April 18, 2022, 8:46 am
Manchester City are reportedly being pushed by Borussia Dortmund over their plans for Erling Haaland (Liam McBurney/PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City are reportedly being pushed by Borussia Dortmund over their plans for Erling Haaland. The Sun says Dortmund maintain nothing has been agreed but they want to know as soon as possible if the striker will be leaving. The 21-year-old’s father Alfe-Inge, who played for City from 2000-2003, is leading negotiations and is understood to be happy for his son to join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Liverpool have ‘sounded out’ Barcelona teenager Gavi about a possible transfer this summer, the Express refers to Spanish outlet Sport as reporting . The midfielder, 17, has appeared 39 times for Barca in the current campaign across all competitions, and has contributed two goals along with six assists in LaLiga.

Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson reacts
Dean Henderson has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford (Martin Rickett/PA)

Manchester United are said to be willing to pay a significant portion of Dean Henderson‘s wages so he can reignite his career on loan next season. The England international is languishing on the bench due to David de Gea being first-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford. Club bosses will chip in half of the 25-year-old’s wages if he goes out on loan amid interest from Fulham and Bournemouth , according to the Sun.

The Mirror says West Ham are edging closer to signing 21-year-old Manchester United defender Di’Shon Bernard. The paper reports the Hammers will try to lure the centre-back, who has impressed on loan at Hull and Salford, with the promise of first-team football in the capital.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Edon Zhegrova: Lille’s 23-year-old Kosovan winger could soon be poached by Arsenal, according to Sky Sports which cites Teamtalk.

Gleison Bremer: Italian outlet Tuttomercato reports Newcastle are considering renewing their interest in Torino’s 25-year-old Brazilian defender, who has also piqued the interest of the Gunners and Tottenham.

