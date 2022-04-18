Aaron Cresswell says West Ham will keep Champions League fight going

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aaron Cresswell says West Ham will keep Champions League fight going

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 10:52 am
Aaron Cresswell vows West Ham will keep pushing for the top four (Mike Egerton/PA)
Aaron Cresswell vows West Ham will keep pushing for the top four (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aaron Cresswell insists West Ham will keep fighting for a top-four finish until the end of the season.

The Hammers missed the chance to climb to fifth in the Premier League after they were held to a 1-1 draw by lowly Burnley on Sunday.

Nevertheless, these are heady days for West Ham, who are in the Europa League semi-finals and still challenging the big guns domestically.

“The expectation comes from where we are now,” full-back Cresswell told West Ham TV.

“We’re in the Europa League semi-finals, fighting for fourth to sixth spot and we want to be up there fighting to finish as high as we can.

“We’re going to give everything we’ve got, everyone knows that’s what we do. The last two years have been incredible and we’re going to fight until the end.”

The draw with Burnley was marred by a sickening injury to Clarets midfielder Ashley Westwood, who was taken to hospital after his leg buckled under him as he collided with Nikola Vlasic.

Burnley gave an update on the 32-year-old’s condition on Sunday night, tweeting: “Ashley Westwood suffered a serious injury to his ankle.

“He is doing well and with the club doctor and will be assessed by a specialist in the coming days. Everyone at the club wishes him a speedy recovery.”

The Clarets, playing their first match without Sean Dyche in charge for almost 10 years, scored shortly after Westwood was stretchered off through Wout Weghorst.

West Ham equalised when Tomas Soucek bundled the ball home – not before Maxwell Cornet missed a Burnley penalty – and were denied a winner by some superb saves by Nick Pope to keep out efforts from Michail Antonio and Issa Diop.

“For the first 20-25 minutes I thought we were on top and then the unfortunate injury for Westwood kind of killed the game,” added Cresswell.

“We didn’t really get going for the rest of the first half after that, but Pope’s made a few unbelievable saves, we had a couple off the line, a few big chances, but it just wasn’t really our day.”

