Kris Boyd doubts cup defeat will impact ‘excellent’ Celtic’s title charge

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 12:44 pm
Rangers cup semi win will have no bearing on league says former Gers striker Kris Boyd (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Rangers cup semi win will have no bearing on league says former Gers striker Kris Boyd (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Rangers’ rollercoaster Scottish Cup semi-final win over Celtic will not shake the Hoops in the cinch Premiership run-in, according to former Gers striker Kris Boyd.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side booked their place in the May 21 final against Hearts with a 2-1 victory over their Old Firm rivals after extra time on Sunday, four days after they required 120 minutes to beat Braga in their Europa League quarter-final at Ibrox.

Former Scotland international Boyd, who had two spells at Ibrox between 2006-2010 and 2014-2015, praised the  “unbelievable ” fitness levels of the Light Blues side in what he asserts was a deserved win against a Hoops team that had not lost domestically since September.

However, with Ange Postecoglou’s men six points clear of Rangers at the top of the league with just five fixtures remaining, Boyd, now working as a pundit, does not see the two Glasgow giants swapping places in the table.

He told Sky Sports: “A lot of people will say that because Rangers have beaten Celtic it will have an impact in the league.

“I am not buying into it.

“Rangers’ troubles in the league started just after Christmas time, after the festive period, and you have to say a lot of credit had to go to Celtic for the way they have been able to turn it around.

“They didn’t start the season very well but they have been able to find a way.

“A lot of credit needs to go to the manager. He did have his troubles at the start, getting players in and getting people to buy into exactly what he wanted to do.

“But since he has been able to bring in his own players and allow Celtic to go and perform the way they have, they have been excellent in the league, there is no getting away from it, excellent.

“They are six points clear, you could argue seven because of their goal difference.

“I don’t think Rangers will get back into it in the league, it is too big an ask.”

