James Henry out as Oxford take on MK Dons

Oxford are expected to be without James Henry for the visit of MK Dons in Sky Bet League One on Tuesday. The midfielder suffered a fractured nose and gash to his forehead in a clash with Fleetwood captain Tom Clarke on Saturday, required plastic surgery and could miss the remainder of the season. Sam Baldock is expected to remain sidelined with a knee problem. Marcus Browne will join him with a hamstring injury. MK Dons are likely to be without striker Mo Eisa. Eisa went down in the second half of his side's 3-2 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday and was carried off on a stretcher. If the 27-year-old is unable to play, he could be replaced by Connor Wickham. Manager Liam Manning will definitely be without Tennai Watson and Aden Baldwin.