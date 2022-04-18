Anthony McGill sees off Liam Highfield at World Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Anthony McGill sees off Liam Highfield at World Championship

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 2:30 pm
Anthony McGill has reached the second round at the World Championship in Sheffield for a sixth time (Richard Sellars/PA)
Anthony McGill has reached the second round at the World Championship in Sheffield for a sixth time (Richard Sellars/PA)

Anthony McGill secured his sixth second-round appearance at the World Championship after seeing off the dogged challenge of Liam Highfield.

Scotland’s McGill, a semi-finalist at the Crucible in 2020, was helped by a fluked red in the decisive frame to seal a 10-7 win against world number 43 Highfield at the end of a titanic first-round struggle.

Highfield, 31, from Stoke, trailed 6-3 overnight and won three of the first four frames on Monday to trail just 7-6 at the mid-session interval.

Glasgow’s McGill, who knocked Ronnie O’Sullivan out of last year’s competition and has reached the last eight on two other occasions, then took the next two to open up a 9-6 lead.

Highfield, who lost in the first round in his previous two visits to the Crucible, was ultimately undone by poor positional play but edged another attritional frame to trail 9-7.

World number 13 McGill had to call on all his big-stage experience and was helped by a huge stroke of luck to clinch the 17th frame when a missed long red ricocheted into the white whch knocked another red into the opposite corner pocket.

A break of 51 then saw the 31-year-old over the line and set up a second-round encounter with Judd Trump or Hossein Vafaei.

In the other morning match, Mark Allen made two century breaks on his way to a 5-4 lead against Scott Donaldson, who compiled four half-centuries of his own.

The winner of that match will meet Ronnie O’Sullivan in the second round.

In the afternoon session, Neil Robertson will launch his world title bid against Sheffield’s Ashley Hugill and three-time winner Mark Williams will resume 7-2 up against Michael White.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal