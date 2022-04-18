Jurgen Klopp must decide on defensive options against Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a decision to make over which centre-back to pair with Virgil Van Dijk for the visit of Manchester United.

Ibrahima Konate has scored the opening goal in his last three matches, including in their Wembley FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City at the weekend when Joel Matip, preferred for the league game against their title rivals, was rested.

Forwards Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino could come into the team having been introduced as late substitutes at the weekend.

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick remains without five injured players at Anfield.

Fred and Scott McTominay remain absent, so too do Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw.

Raphael Varane did not train with the group on Monday but Bruno Fernandes was able to despite being involved in a car accident that morning.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Salah, Jota, Mane, Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Keita, Milner, Jones, Diaz, Firmino.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, Mejbri, Pogba, Lingard, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo