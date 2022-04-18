Weymouth hold Yeovil but relegation looms

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weymouth slid a step closer to relegation despite holding Yeovil to a goalless draw in the National League.

Weymouth remain second from bottom, 13 points behind 20th-placed Aldershot, and have not scored in five games.

Yeovil had a number of chances to break the deadlock, including in the 74th minute when the ball was crossed to Jordan Barnett but he was unable to direct his header goalwards.

The result leaves Yeovil in 12th place, out of the running for the play-off places.