Scottish league to vote on VAR on Tuesday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Scottish league to vote on VAR on Tuesday

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 4:22 pm
VAR could be heading to Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)
VAR could be heading to Scotland (Mike Egerton/PA)

Scottish football will find out on Tuesday if the cinch Premiership is to have the aid of Video Assistant Referees.

All 42 Scottish Professional Football League clubs will be asked to vote on VAR’s introduction to the top flight at the SPFL general meeting.

The resolution requires 75 per cent of cinch Premiership clubs, 75 per cent of clubs in the Championship and 75 per cent of clubs in Leagues 1 and 2 combined to vote in favour.

If the resolution is passed, VAR could be introduced to the top flight after this year’s World Cup in Qatar, which takes place between November 21 and December 18.

The 12 Premiership clubs will reportedly pay between 5.63 per cent and 16.29 per cent each for the new system annually, depending on where they finish in the table.

Rangers saw VAR work against them as recently as last Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Braga at Ibrox.

Gers striker Kemar Roofe headed in a Borna Barisic cross to put the Light Blues 2-0 up against the Portuguese visitors but French referee Francois Letexier checked VAR and ruled it out for an earlier handball by the Rangers defender, although ultimately Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side went through.

The Rangers boss had called for VAR to be brought into Scottish football after a 2-2 draw with Motherwell at Ibrox in February, when Gers striker Alfredo Morelos had two goals disallowed for offside with the Dutchman questioning one of Well’s goals.

He said: “I think with the build-up to the second goal, (Liam Shaw) was offside and we scored two goals which were even closer with Morelos.

“That is why you need VAR, for these moments to help referees. With VAR, we would have won this game.”

Among other managers in support of VAR, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson previously said: “I’d love it to happen. I think we need to do it to step forward.”

Dundee United boss Tam Courts was on an explanatory webinar presented by Howard Webb, the former Premier League referee who implemented VAR in the United States, and he described it as “clear, robust and I can identify with how they want to implement it”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal