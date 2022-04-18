Early blitz earns Lincoln a comfortable victory against Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Early blitz earns Lincoln a comfortable victory against Cheltenham

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:06 pm
Morgan Whittaker scored twice for Lincoln (Steven Paston/PA)
Three goals in the opening 20 minutes were enough to earn Lincoln a 3-0 win at home to Cheltenham.

The Imps went into the game eight points clear of the relegation zone but made sure of safety with a vibrant display against the mid-table Robins.

Morgan Whittaker opened the scoring after four minutes, producing a cool finish after being superbly found by Lewis Fiorini, who stuck a post with an effort shortly afterwards.

The second goal arrived in the 17th minute and was a reward for persistence.

Fiorini was involved again with a wonderful pass to Whittaker, whose cross found Liam Cullen. He was denied twice from point-blank range by goalkeeper Anthony Evans, before Anthony Scully eventually forced the ball home.

It was 3-0 two minutes later when Whittaker thumped home an effort past an unsighted Evans, who had to make further saves to deny Scully and Whittaker before the break.

With the game all but over as a contest, the second half was uneventful. Cheltenham should have pulled a goal back when Kion Etete went round Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright, only to hit a post from a tight angle.

