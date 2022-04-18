Early blitz earns Lincoln a comfortable victory against Cheltenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three goals in the opening 20 minutes were enough to earn Lincoln a 3-0 win at home to Cheltenham.

The Imps went into the game eight points clear of the relegation zone but made sure of safety with a vibrant display against the mid-table Robins.

Morgan Whittaker opened the scoring after four minutes, producing a cool finish after being superbly found by Lewis Fiorini, who stuck a post with an effort shortly afterwards.

The second goal arrived in the 17th minute and was a reward for persistence.

Fiorini was involved again with a wonderful pass to Whittaker, whose cross found Liam Cullen. He was denied twice from point-blank range by goalkeeper Anthony Evans, before Anthony Scully eventually forced the ball home.

It was 3-0 two minutes later when Whittaker thumped home an effort past an unsighted Evans, who had to make further saves to deny Scully and Whittaker before the break.

With the game all but over as a contest, the second half was uneventful. Cheltenham should have pulled a goal back when Kion Etete went round Lincoln goalkeeper Jordan Wright, only to hit a post from a tight angle.