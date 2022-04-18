Tranmere give their play-off hopes a huge boost with win over Exeter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tranmere give their play-off hopes a huge boost with win over Exeter

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:10 pm
Josh Hawkes scored for Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA)
Tranmere gave their play-off hopes a huge boost as a 2-0 win put a dent in Exeter’s title bid.

Micky Mellon’s side had fallen away from the automatic promotion spots after five games without a win and just two victories in 12.

But Josh Hawkes and Elliott Nevitt got the goals as the Grecians slipped five points behind league leaders Forest Green.

Tom Davies nodded Chris Merrie’s corner over with the first chance of the afternoon.

Offrande Zanzala agonisingly rattled the crossbar in the 10th minute for the visitors.

Seconds later, Nevitt forced Cameron Dawson into a great stop as Tranmere threatened.

Dawson was at it again to keep out a Hawkes free-kick.

But the deadlock was broken as Hawkes hit his sixth goal of the season in the 39th minute.

City huffed and puffed to get back into the game but failed to find an all-important leveller.

And Nevitt put the game to bed with nine minutes to go with a downward header from Merrie’s delightful delivery.

Sam Foley should have added gloss to the scoreline but he missed at the end.

