Omari Patrick winner seals Carlisle safety but dents Mansfield’s promotion push

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:18 pm
Omari Patrick netted the winner for Carlisle against Mansfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Omari Patrick’s second-half goal sealed Carlisle’s safety in League Two as they defeated Mansfield 1-0.

The Stags’ automatic promotion hopes were dented again following a third defeat in four matches.

Mansfield bossed the early stages, with Ollie Hawkins and Jordan Bowery being thwarted by smart saves from Mark Howard.

At the other end, Mansfield’s Stephen McLaughlin produced a breath-taking goal-line clearance to deny Dynel Simeu.

Bowery went close for Mansfield again when he drilled a crisp shot inches off target.

Shortly before the break, a super strike from Mansfield’s Jamie Murphy bounced down off the crossbar before the ball was cleared to safety.

Mansfield players and staff appeared convinced the ball had crossed the line but the referee waved appeals away.

However, Carlisle struck 11 minutes after the restart.

Daniel Devine played in Patrick and he controlled well before driving an angled shot high into the net.

Morgan Feeney almost made it two when his shot was tipped onto the crossbar by Nathan Bishop and Simeu headed against a post as Carlisle were denied again.

