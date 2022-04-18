Paul Mullin at the double as Wrexham overpower Altrincham By Press Association April 18, 2022, 5:18 pm Wrexham’s Paul Mullin scored twice in the 4-0 home win over Altrincham (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham overpowered Altrincham 4-0 before a season-best Racecourse crowd of 10,022. Paul Mullin scored twice to take his goals tally for the season to 24, while Jordan Davies and Ollie Palmer were also on target before the break. Davies smashed home the opener inside two minutes after Ben Tozer’s long throw had caused panic in the Altrincham area. Wrexham then wrapped up the points with three goals in seven first-half minutes. Mullin was left unmarked to head home a 28th-minute corner and soon rifled an unstoppable shot off the crossbar. Palmer added another with a crisp finish from Reece Hall-Johnson’s pass, but second-placed Wrexham stay seven points behind National League leaders Stockport. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Wrexham and Solihull share spoils in promotion battle Eastleigh pay the penalty as Paul Mullin fires Wrexham to comeback victory Wrexham brush Barnet aside to stay on course for promotion Wrexham leave it late to snatch winner in 11-goal thriller with Dover