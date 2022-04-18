Relegation rivals Gillingham and Fleetwood see red in fiery stalemate

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham and Fleetwood both had players sent off for the same tackle as the relegation-threatened sides played out a feisty goalless draw at Priestfield.

The visitors, who have only won once since late January, started brightly and saw striker Ellis Harrison volley inches wide in the opening 10 minutes.

After a nervy start the hosts should have taken the lead after 34 minutes but Charlie Kelman miscued his header when unmarked four yards out.

Kelman’s cross was almost fired home by the Gills’ leading scorer Vadaine Oliver before Town captain Callum Camps saw a long-range drive deflect narrowly off-target just before the break.

Oliver tested Fleetwood goalkeeper Alex Cairns with a looping acrobatic effort on the hour and then sent a header into the side-netting.

Both sides were reduced to 10 men late on when Kelman and Paddy Lane were shown straight red cards after lunging into a 50-50 challenge.

The draw leaves Gillingham 20th, with Fleetwood – who have a game in hand – just one place and a point behind.