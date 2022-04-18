Omar Beckles bags brace as 10-man Leyton Orient edge victory at Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Omar Beckles bags brace as 10-man Leyton Orient edge victory at Swindon

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:20 pm
Omar Beckles scored a brace for Leyton Orient (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Omar Beckles scored a brace for Leyton Orient (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Swindon’s play-off hopes were handed a damaging blow as centre-back Omar Beckles scored either side of the break as 10-man Leyton Orient celebrated a 2-1 League Two victory in Wiltshire.

On-loan Charlton striker Josh Davison pulled a goal back with a late strike but the visitors held on for maximum points.

A first half with few chances saw Beckles score against the run of play midway through, rising highest in the box to connect with Theo Archibald’s free-kick.

Hector Kyprianou hampered Orient’s bright start as he was shown a second yellow card by referee Sam Allison just minutes later for bringing down Louie Barry.

Tempers threatened to boil over 10 minutes before half-time with an on-pitch scuffle involving players and managers resulting in six yellow cards being shown, including one to former Swindon – now Orient – boss Richie Wellens.

The away side doubled their advantage at the start of the second half through Beckles as he stabbed the ball past Joe Wollacott to score his second goal of the afternoon.

Davison reduced the deficit with a close-range strike in the 77th minute but, despite their late aerial bombardment, Swindon lacked the required end product to take anything from the game.

