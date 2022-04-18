Dagenham stay in play-off hunt with victory at Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dagenham maintained their play-off chase with a 2-0 win at Aldershot.

Junior Morias’ fifth goal in three games and Mauro Vilhete’s strike left the Daggers two points adrift of the National League’s top seven.

The damage was done by two goals in eight first-half minutes for the visitors.

Morias gave them a 27th-minute lead when he linked with Vilhete and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Eight minutes later Myles Weston’s cross was missed by Morias and fell to Vilhete who converted from 12 yards.