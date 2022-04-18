Dagenham stay in play-off hunt with victory at Aldershot By Press Association April 18, 2022, 5:22 pm Mauro Vilhete (left) scored Dagenham’s clincher (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dagenham maintained their play-off chase with a 2-0 win at Aldershot. Junior Morias’ fifth goal in three games and Mauro Vilhete’s strike left the Daggers two points adrift of the National League’s top seven. The damage was done by two goals in eight first-half minutes for the visitors. Morias gave them a 27th-minute lead when he linked with Vilhete and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Ethan Ross. Eight minutes later Myles Weston’s cross was missed by Morias and fell to Vilhete who converted from 12 yards. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Danny Cowley fumes at goal that ended Portsmouth play-off push in Morecambe draw Junior Morias nets hat-trick as Dagenham hit seven past Barnet Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with victory at Bromley Salford firmly in the play-off picture following Harrogate victory