Stevenage edge a point closer to safety with draw at relegated Scunthorpe

Stevenage edged a point closer to League Two safety with a 1-1 draw at already relegated Scunthorpe.

But Steve Evans’ side could easily have been celebrating a third successive victory, with Iron needing a stunning 75th-minute strike from substitute Harry Bunn to cancel out Jamie Reid’s opener.

The visitors carved out the better chances, without really dominating a Scunthorpe team whose relegation after 72 years in the Football League was confirmed on Good Friday.

Stevenage should have gone in front in the 35th minute, when Rory Watson could only parry a powerful drive from Luke Norris, but Jake Taylor bundled the rebound over the bar from five yards out.

Watson also twice denied Elliott List and defender Luke Matheson cleared off the line as Stevenage finished the first half strongly.

They finally made the breakthrough in the 53rd minute when Chris Lines fed Reid and he turned his man inside the box and fired into the far corner.

Yet Scunthorpe, who had not scored in their four previous matches, found a response, with substitute Bunn rifling home first time from the edge of the box following Jordan Hallam’s swirling cross – ending a run of seven straight defeats.