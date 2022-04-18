Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:26 pm
Former Charlton midfielder Aaron Henry scored a superb free-kick for Wealdstone (John Walton/PA)
Former Charlton midfielder Aaron Henry scored a superb free-kick for Wealdstone (John Walton/PA)

Wealdstone secured back-to-back wins as goals in each half from Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah sank Boreham Wood 2-0.

The Stones led at the interval through Henry’s brilliant free-kick and Umerah doubled their lead early in the second period.

Wealdstone hit the woodwork twice in as many minutes early in the first half through Umerah and Nathan Ferguson and Dennon Lewis struck the crossbar for Boreham Wood.

The hosts took a 35th-minute lead when Henry curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards and Umerah bundled home their second in the 52nd minute.

Boreham Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Frankie Raymond was shown a straight red card for his high tackle on Jack Cook and their winless league run was extended to 10 matches.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal