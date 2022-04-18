Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah on target as Wealdstone topple Boreham Wood By Press Association April 18, 2022, 5:26 pm Former Charlton midfielder Aaron Henry scored a superb free-kick for Wealdstone (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wealdstone secured back-to-back wins as goals in each half from Aaron Henry and Josh Umerah sank Boreham Wood 2-0. The Stones led at the interval through Henry’s brilliant free-kick and Umerah doubled their lead early in the second period. Wealdstone hit the woodwork twice in as many minutes early in the first half through Umerah and Nathan Ferguson and Dennon Lewis struck the crossbar for Boreham Wood. The hosts took a 35th-minute lead when Henry curled home a superb free-kick from 30 yards and Umerah bundled home their second in the 52nd minute. Boreham Wood were reduced to 10 men in the 70th minute when Frankie Raymond was shown a straight red card for his high tackle on Jack Cook and their winless league run was extended to 10 matches. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rhys Browne hands Wealdstone victory over Southend Aldershot edge closer to National League survival with win at Yeovil Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat Chris Wood penalty enough as Newcastle edge Wolves to boost survival hopes