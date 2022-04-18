Jonah Ayunga strikes late to boost Morecambe survival bid in Portsmouth draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Jonah Ayunga strikes late to boost Morecambe survival bid in Portsmouth draw

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:29 pm
Jonah Ayunga equalised for Morecambe (Richard Sellers/PA)
Jonah Ayunga equalised for Morecambe (Richard Sellers/PA)

A stoppage-time goal from Jonah Ayunga gave Morecambe a boost in their survival bid and ended Portsmouth’s play-off aspirations with a 1-1 draw.

Ayunga scored a controversial goal from close range after Gavin Bazunu had failed to deal with Greg Leigh’s corner and could only palm the ball into the substitute’s path.

The home side dominated the game for long periods, but a goal from Sean Raggett with Pompey’s only effort of note in the first half had the visitors in front as he produced a superb turn to volley past Trevor Carson from eight yards out.

Dylan Connolly curled an effort inches wide from the edge of the area after a swift Morecambe counter-attack, before Bazunu thwarted the home side with several superb saves.

His best came from a sweetly struck Arthur Gnahoua shot that he turned onto the post before saving twice in quick succession from Cole Stockton, who looked sure to give the Shrimps the lead.

George Hirst went close for Pompey twice in the second half, but Morecambe ended the game on top and were rewarded with a crucial late goal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal