Tristan Abrahams on target as Grimsby strengthen play-off spot at King’s Lynn

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:32 pm
Paul Hurst’s Grimsby side won at King’s Lynn (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Grimsby strengthened their grip on a play-off place in the National League with a 1-0 away win over relegation-threatened King’s Lynn.

Tristan Abrahams got the goal in first-half stoppage-time when Paul Jones pushed Danny Amos’ shot on to the post but the ball fell for Jordan Maguire-Drew to cross.

Jones had already foiled Emmanuel Dieseruvwe when the Grimsby forward was through one-on-one, while Josh Coulson had cleared the ball off the line to deny Max Wright and Abrahams saw a shot deflected.

And the visitors had further chances to add to their lead after the break, the best of them in the 71st minute when Coulson made an excellent block to deny Dieseruvwe as Grimsby got numbers forward on the counter.

