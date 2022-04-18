Eoghan O’Connell hits brilliant last-gasp winner as Rochdale beat Hartlepool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Eoghan O’Connell hits brilliant last-gasp winner as Rochdale beat Hartlepool

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:34 pm
Rochdale’s Eoghan O’Connell scored a brilliant winner against Hartlepool (David Davies/PA)
Eoghan O’Connell raced the length of the field to smash home a 94th-minute winner and hand Rochdale a 2-1 victory over Hartlepool.

The visitors took the lead after nine minutes. Joe White whipped a delicious cross to the back post where Bryn Morris sent a cushioned volley across Jay Lynch and into the far corner of the net.

Matt Done was a fraction away from an equaliser when his lofted effort over the stranded Ben Killip hit the crossbar, Jake Hull denying Luke Charman on the rebound with a tremendous challenge.

The home side improved after the break with the introduction of Abraham Odoh from the bench.

They levelled after 61 minutes when Max Clark’s low delivery from the left was turned in by Jimmy Keohane at the back post.

Clark had the ball in the net four minutes later when he turned home Paul Downing’s header, only to be ruled offside, but Dale captain O’Connell clinched the three points when he collected the ball deep in his own half and galloped forward before hammering home from 25 yards.

