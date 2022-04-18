Bromley’s play-off hopes dented by draw with Maidenhead By Press Association April 18, 2022, 5:38 pm Maidenhead held Bromley to a goalless draw at Hayes Lane (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bromley missed a chance to cut the gap on the National League play-off places as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Maidenhead. Both sides had opportunities to win an evenly-matched game, with Maidenhead having a Nathan Blissett goal ruled out for offside four minutes before half-time. Bromley goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, on loan from Brentford, made a fine save to keep out Kane Ferdinand’s header early on while the hosts went close when Louis Dennis’ shot was deflected on to a post. Maidenhead went close again when Ferdinand headed against the crossbar from a corner midway through the second half but neither side could find a breakthrough. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Morgan Gibbs-White equaliser keeps Sheffield United’s play-off bid on course Boreham Wood’s play-off hopes dented by Dover defeat Dagenham keep play-off hopes alive with victory at Bromley Home defeat to Hull hits Middlesbrough’s play-off hopes