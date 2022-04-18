Torquay frustrated by Eastleigh goalkeeper Joe McDonnell

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Torquay had to settle for a 0-0 home draw against Eastleigh, who were indebted to goalkeeper Joe McDonnell.

Torquay pair Daniel Wright and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans both went close with first-half headers and Keelan O’Connell’s far-post effort was well saved by McDonnell before half-time.

The home side threatened again early in the second period when Asa Hall fired wide and McDonnell produced further saves to thwart Wright and Klaidi Lolos.

Eastleigh went close in the 79th-minute through Brennan Camp, but the on-loan Bournemouth defender was denied by Torquay keeper Shaun MacDonald, who then kept out Crawley loanee Ronan Silva’s shot.

Torquay, who had won their previous four matches, failed to create further chances despite seven minutes of added time.