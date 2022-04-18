Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson grabs double to earn Bolton win over Accrington

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson grabs double to earn Bolton win over Accrington

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 5:52 pm
Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored twice to earn Bolton a 3-1 win over Accrington at the University of Bolton Stadium (Dave Howarth/PA Images).
Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson scored twice to earn Bolton a 3-1 win over Accrington at the University of Bolton Stadium (Dave Howarth/PA Images).

Two-goal Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came off the bench to secure Bolton’s 3-1 Sky bet League One victory over 10-man Accrington Stanley in a feisty derby of one sending-off and nine yellow cards.

Bodvarsson’s sixth goal of the season restored Bolton’s advantage two minutes after coming on as a 67th minute replacement.

And he ensured Bolton’s first home win at the fifth time of asking with his seventh two minutes from time.

In between, Tommy Leigh, whose goal separated the sides last December, thought he had dragged John Coleman’s visitors level in the 73rd minute. However, a late flag for offside against Sean McConville eventually quelled Stanley’s celebrations.

Rosaire Longelo’s lunge at Aaron Morley led to his 82nd minute red card and a caution for assistant boss Jimmy Bell.

Bolton laboured early on before Dapo Afolayan fired Ian Evatt’s side in front with his 14th goal of the season. His 42nd minute right foot finish ended a nine-game goal drought.

Stanley levelled after 50 minutes as defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou, who represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, netted his first senior goal before Bodvarsson’s arrival swung the contest Wanderers’ way.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal