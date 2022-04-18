Substitute Jon Dadi Bodvarsson grabs double to earn Bolton win over Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two-goal Jon Dadi Bodvarsson came off the bench to secure Bolton’s 3-1 Sky bet League One victory over 10-man Accrington Stanley in a feisty derby of one sending-off and nine yellow cards.

Bodvarsson’s sixth goal of the season restored Bolton’s advantage two minutes after coming on as a 67th minute replacement.

And he ensured Bolton’s first home win at the fifth time of asking with his seventh two minutes from time.

In between, Tommy Leigh, whose goal separated the sides last December, thought he had dragged John Coleman’s visitors level in the 73rd minute. However, a late flag for offside against Sean McConville eventually quelled Stanley’s celebrations.

Rosaire Longelo’s lunge at Aaron Morley led to his 82nd minute red card and a caution for assistant boss Jimmy Bell.

Bolton laboured early on before Dapo Afolayan fired Ian Evatt’s side in front with his 14th goal of the season. His 42nd minute right foot finish ended a nine-game goal drought.

Stanley levelled after 50 minutes as defender Jay Rich-Baghuelou, who represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, netted his first senior goal before Bodvarsson’s arrival swung the contest Wanderers’ way.