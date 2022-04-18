Wayne Brown urges Colchester to finish season on a high note

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wayne Brown has challenged his Colchester players to finish the season on a high after they swept aside Bradford 3-0 to secure their League Two status for another season.

Colchester took a 16th-minute lead through Myles Kenlock, who fired in off the far post from Noah Chilvers’ pass.

Brendan Wiredu then doubled the U’s advantage in the 33rd minute when he nodded in at the far post, after Tommy Smith had headed Alan Judge’s free-kick into his path.

Bradford captain Paudie O’Connor was dismissed in the 66th minute after receiving a second booking in the space of 15 minutes for a foul on Chilvers.

And Colchester sealed victory in the 75th minute through Sears, who curled in from the edge of the area from Wiredu’s pass.

U’s interim boss Brown said: “To score three goals and create as many chances as we did was the most pleasing thing for me.

“We’ve been questioned this season on creating but not putting them away but we’ve done that today and we ticked boxes in lots of areas.

“It’s something you’re consistently working on and it doesn’t just happen.

“The main objective when we came in was to keep the club up.

“We set our stall out to do just that and we’ve done it with three games to spare, which is pleasing.

“We’re safe and that’s credit to the lads and the staff and how hard they’ve worked.

“But I really want to finish on a high now – there’s three games to go and nine points to play for.

“We want to catch some of the teams above us and it’s nice now trying to achieve those next achievements, looking up rather than looking down.”

It was a miserable afternoon for Bradford and their boss Mark Hughes, who had made six changes to his starting line-up.

Hughes said: “The frustration is always when you don’t see a performance like that coming beforehand and you can’t really anticipate how we played today.

“It was a surprising performance and a low ebb from start to finish.

“We just needed to find a spark from somewhere within the game; a little bit of creative play at the top end, a shot on goal to test the keeper, whatever – we just needed a little spark from something or someone.

“But really, we didn’t create anything like the amount of sparks that we needed and that was the frustration.

“It was just a game that ebbed away from us, unfortunately.

“It was a poor performance from us and we readily hold our hands up on that, myself included.

“We have an opportunity to rectify that, at the weekend which we will endeavour to do and show everybody that we’re better than we showed.”