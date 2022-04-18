Grant McCann hails Peterborough defensive strength after vital win at Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Grant McCann hails Peterborough defensive strength after vital win at Barnsley

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:06 pm
Peterborough manager Grant McCann applauds the visiting fans after his side’s 2-0 win at Barnsley (Martin Rickett/PA Images).
Peterborough manager Grant McCann applauds the visiting fans after his side's 2-0 win at Barnsley (Martin Rickett/PA Images).

Peterborough manager Grant McCann hailed a strong defensive display from his side after Jack Marriott and Frankie Kent secured a vital 2-0 win against fellow strugglers Barnsley.

Marriott put the visitors ahead in the 25th minute with a clinical finish into the roof of the net after receiving a through ball from Sammie Szmodics and Kent made the points safe in the 75th minute when he headed home a Harrison Burrows corner.

McCann said: “I’m really pleased with our lads. We dug in, we stayed strong and defended quite a lot of balls in our box.

“We weren’t great in terms of on the ball, but I thought defensively we were strong when we had to be. I was pleased for the goalkeeper and the back five. It’s really pleasing to come away with a clean sheet and three points.

“It’s a good finish from Jack (Marriott) on his left foot. Jack’s in good form and it was a really good finish.”

“It was a good result for us. I don’t think it was the best of games, to be honest with you. It was a scrappy, tense affair, which I’m sure most people would imagine it would be anyway, given the position of both teams.”

Barnsley’s defeat leaves them on the brink of relegation to League One.

Head coach Poya Asbaghi said: “We knew we had to win this game to give ourselves the little chance we still had. The performance itself was better than the result and that’s what makes me disappointed.

“It’s really tough to handle. It’s mathematically still possible and we’ll still fight and still believe in it, but I understand how few percentages there are for us (to stay up).

“Even if there is no hope, we owe it to the fans to keep fighting.

“I think the fans understood that the performance itself in terms of creating chances was good enough, but we needed to win so of course they were really frustrated.

“I’m not going to sit here right now and talk about my future. Of course, I’m going to fight like everybody else. It’s not in my nature to give anything up.”

