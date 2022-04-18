Gary McSheffrey dejected as relegation looms for Doncaster despite fightback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Gary McSheffrey dejected as relegation looms for Doncaster despite fightback

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:18 pm
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster are on the verge of relegation (Richard Sellers/PA)
Gary McSheffrey’s Doncaster are on the verge of relegation (Richard Sellers/PA)

Gary McSheffrey was downbeat after a six-goal thriller against Shrewsbury with Doncaster still set to drop into League Two.

Rovers produced a great comeback from three goals down but they are six points off 20th-placed Gillingham with two games to go – with a -17 worse goal difference.

On the reality of survival, McSheffrey said: “We need a big difference in goals and we need teams to lose.

“In terms of today’s game, it was a poor first half. I couldn’t put my finger on it.

“It looked like we were off the pace and a bit leggy. They outran us and they were on the front foot more.

“We had some words at half-time, tweaked it a bit tactically, made a substitution and we came out and played well. We had a good half of football and scored three goals.”

Asked about who is to blame for Doncaster’s situation, McSheffrey added: “Everybody has to shoulder the responsibility. Everybody will have to. Myself, players, everybody at the club.

“We’ve had to play a lot of youngsters at times to fill numbers and to fill the bench. The injuries have been massive.

“You see how well we can play in the last four games when you get a couple of key players back on the pitch. It’s an accumulation of things but ultimately, as well, we’ve not been good enough.”

Daniel Udoh scored his 16th goal of the season after 19 minutes before Ryan Bowman doubled the lead with a 34th-minute header and Shaun Whalley added a third before the interval.

Mipo Odubeko pulled one back early in the second-half and Reo Griffiths set up a grandstand finish in the 77th minute before Kyle Knoyle equalised in added time to snatch the Reds a point.

Shrews boss Steve Cotterill was fuming after seeing his players throw away their three-goal lead.

Asked about whether he can take positives from the game, he said: “It’s hard at the moment to be fair after being three-nil up.

“I said to the boys ‘Do you realise why I was agitated at half-time? Now you understand it.’ I spoke calmly but I was agitated.

“It’s just a huge disappointment because we’ve let go of two points and we’ve only ended up picking up a point when we’ve been three goals up. There’s obviously a learning curve in that for the boys.

“I wanted to keep a clean sheet. It was one of the first things I put on the board.

“Even if you don’t add to the tally you’ve got the three points. But there was that sloppiness in us at times. The final goal sums it up really.

“We try and keep the ball in play. We haven’t got to try and keep the ball in play. Kick it in the crowd. The game’s done!”

