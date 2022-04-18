Danny Cowley fumes at goal that ended Portsmouth play-off push in Morecambe draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Danny Cowley fumes at goal that ended Portsmouth play-off push in Morecambe draw

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:24 pm
Danny Cowley was unhappy with referee Bobby Madley (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley was furious with referee Bobby Madley for allowing Jonah Ayunga’s stoppage-time equaliser to stand and end his side’s play-off ambitions.

Cowley felt goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was fouled in the build-up to the goal from Greg Leigh’s right-wing corner, which rescued a 1-1 draw for Morecambe that boosted their survival bid.

“It was unacceptable the referee couldn’t see that,” said Cowley, whose side are now 10 points off the play-offs with only three games remaining.

“I’ve watched it back and it was clear. It was right in front of him and it just isn’t good enough.

“The standard of refereeing hasn’t been good enough all season. It was a key decision that had a huge effect on us and had an impact on the league.

“The referee said he didn’t think it was a foul, even though the fourth official did, their goalkeeping coach did and their number two goalkeeper even told the referee that he had missed the foul.

“Anyone who knows anything about football will know there is a massive foul and a two-handed push and it was so blatant that he hasn’t got it right.”

Morecambe boss Derek Adams, whose side are three points clear of the relegation zone, said the point was the least his improving side deserved.

He said: “We fully deserved to win the game. Their goalkeeper was the man of the match with some outstanding saves. We created a host of chances to win the game with 19 attempts on goal and we deserved more than a point.

“We were really dominant and had so many chances to win the game by a greater margin that we deserved the maximum points.

“Portsmouth are a very good side but they didn’t cause us much trouble. If we had won by four or five I don’t think anyone could have complained because we were outstanding all over the pitch.”

The home side dominated the game for long periods, with Dylan Connolly curling an effort just wide and Bazunu saving superbly from Arthur Gnahoua and Cole Stockton twice.

But it was Pompey’s Sean Raggett who opened the scoring on 41 minutes as he produced a superb turn to volley past Trevor Carson from eight yards out.

George Hirst went close for Pompey twice in the second half, but Morecambe ended the game on top, with Stockton and Adam Phillips missing great chances before they were rewarded with a crucial late goal as Ayunga scored from close range after Bazunu failed to clear a corner under pressure.

