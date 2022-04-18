Blackburn are suffering from a lack of confidence – Tony Mowbray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Blackburn are suffering from a lack of confidence – Tony Mowbray

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:28 pm
Tony Mowbray feels Blackburn are lacking confidence (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Tony Mowbray said his Blackburn team are suffering from a “lack of confidence” after their play-off hopes suffered another blow with a 1-0 defeat at home to Stoke.

Jacob Brown’s composed fourth-minute finish did the damage in a half bossed by the Potters, whose dominance clearly affected their opponents.

Although Blackburn improved in the second half they could not find an equaliser, with Sam Gallagher striking the woodwork and Stoke goalkeeper Jack Bonham superbly denying the striker and substitute Ryan Hedges.

Blackburn remain eighth and in top-six contention but have won just twice in 15 outings.

After the game, Mowbray said his side endured a “difficult” first half, putting it down to: “A bit of good play by Stoke, very confident.

“They have experienced players, playing their shape and pattern really well.

“They played off the two strikers extremely well and there is a lack of confidence in the team. I think it’s really difficult, the environment they played in today was difficult for those young boys. But it can only be a lesson to them.

“I told them, professional football, having been in it for 40 years, can be a harsh business.

“It’s not all great when you’re winning and everything is great and everybody is singing your name. You have dark days.

“Today, first-half particularly, was a difficult day for that team out there. I think they showed their mettle in the second half, put everything behind them and gave a much better performance.

“The second half performance is what this team are about, but yet we didn’t manage to score. We’ll keep going.”

After making it four wins in six, Potters boss Michael O’Neill praised Stoke’s attacking display and the way they stood up to second-half pressure.

He said: “I think we deserved to win the game.

“I thought we played really well in the first half, some really good football. Possibly could have done better in the final third, we got into good areas.

“It was a really good goal as well, and we were always just a pass from getting in again to make it 2-0.

“Then we had to defend in the second half. There were a lot of direct balls coming on top of us and the two lads up front for them are a real handful. You have to deal with that.

“But then we had really good chances on the counter-attack as well and we probably should have put that game to bed.

“We needed a couple of good saves from the goalkeeper, one terrific save, but if you look at it on the balance of chances, I think we had the better chances in the second half as well.”

