Joey Barton hails Bristol Rovers ‘character’ after victory over Port Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Joey Barton hails Bristol Rovers ‘character’ after victory over Port Vale

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:32 pm
Joey Barton was full of praise for his Bristol Rovers players (Nick Potts/PA).
Joey Barton was full of praise for his Bristol Rovers players (Nick Potts/PA).

Joey Barton praised his Bristol Rovers players for the character they showed in coming from behind to win 3-1 at promotion rivals Port Vale.

The Pirates conceded a second-minute goal, but efforts from Elliot Anderson and James Connolly put them 2-1 up at the break, with Ryan Loft securing a vital win with a third in stoppage time.

Barton, whose side stay fifth in League Two but are now only two points behind Vale, said: “The game had a bit of everything and the character of our team showed.

“To go a goal down in a big game like that in a hostile environment and to manage the first half in the manner that they did, to not only climb off the canvas but get themselves in the ascendancy, and then to give another performance in the second half was terrific.

“We challenged them to not just hang on to a 2-1 lead, we knew we had to be smart and calculated and win the second half.

“All credit to the lads, they won the first half 2-1 and the second half 1-0. We can’t ask for any more of them.

“I did feel on the touchline that they scored too early, but they are a really good side and they’ve had a great run.

“After that opening skirmish the lads showed a level of maturity way beyond the years of some of them.

“When you have players like we have you’re never out of any contest. They never give up, they’re as fit as they can possibly be and there’s an enormous amount of matchwinners in our squad and on our bench.”

Despite Jamie Proctor’s opening goal, Vale fell to their first defeat in 10 games.

But Andy Crosby, still standing in for Darrell Clarke as manager, insists they remain in a great position with three games remaining.

“We wanted our good run to last forever and we have been on a fantastic run of form, putting in good performances and collecting points and doing really well,” said Crosby.

“I just thought today they weren’t at it collectively and Bristol Rovers took advantage of the moments when they happened for them and they were clinical with their chances.

“We just didn’t create enough clear-cut chances today.

“We had a right go in the second half, we pinned them back but without creating those clear-cut opportunities.

“We’ve played 43 games, we’ve got three to go, our position is third and we can collect nine more points, so that’s what we’ll try to do. If we do that then it’s job done.

“The league table is irrelevant, I’ve been saying that for weeks. When we’ve played 46 games then we’ll look at the table and we’ll find out where we end up.

“We currently stand in a really good position because we’ve got ourselves into one and we’ll just keep concentrating on our performances.

“We’ve got a fantastic group of people and footballers, so we’ll go away and reflect on this and we’ll approach the next game at Walsall in the same manner, we’ll get on the front foot and be intense and we’ll go there intending to win.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal