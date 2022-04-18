Scott Parker impressed by Bournemouth’s ruthlessness at Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker admitted his team had to be ruthless to overcome a “very good” Coventry side.

The Cherries converted their only chances of the afternoon to run out 3-0 winners thanks to Jamal Lowe’s opener and a Dominic Solanke brace that took his season’s tally to 27.

Coventry could feel particularly aggrieved to be trailing 2-0 at the break when Parker made tactical changes to help his team restore a four-point cushion over third-placed Huddersfield in the bid for automatic promotion.

The former England international said: “It was a ruthless performance. We had three shots on target and scored three goals and they all came at great times for us.

“The first half was very difficult and we had to weather the storm against a very good side, but we were clinical in our moments because, when the chances came our way, we buried them.

“We knew what they are about and what we were up against – they’ve put seven goals past Fulham over the course of two games and beat Sheffield United 4-1 recently and the game didn’t look like we would have liked in the first half in terms of asserting ourselves against them.

“But, sometimes, when you’re in that arena, it can be like that and, when it is, it’s not about being tactical or technical, it’s about digging in and getting to half-time to regroup.

“Even during that first half we defended set-plays well but, at half-time, we fixed a few things to help the players and we have kept three clean sheets in a row and this was one against a team who are renowned for scoring late goals.”

Coventry boss Mark Robins agreed that the difference between the two teams’ potency in front of goal proved vital on the day.

“We started off brightly and created chances that we didn’t take,” he declared.

“They stuck their first chance in and then stuck their second chance in and it was game over.

“When you’re playing against top teams, you have to take your chances when they are presented to you. If you don’t and they take their first two, then it changes their mentality and belief systems.

“The supporters aren’t as anxious either and, with players like they have, if you give them a sniff, they grow in confidence and we have no divine right to win football matches because we’ve created more chances.

“They were in the Premier League a couple of seasons ago and look like they will be going back there.

“They work phenomenally hard out of possession and, in possession, they have players who can take the game away from you. With Solanke, you’re taking about a £17 million player and his movement and power was there for everybody to see.”