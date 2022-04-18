John Yems bemoans quality of Crawley’s game with Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

John Yems bemoans quality of Crawley’s game with Walsall

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:42 pm
John Yems (PA)
John Yems (PA)

Crawley boss John Yems admitted the 1-0 home victory over Walsall was not the best of spectacles.

Isaac Hutchinson’s second-half goal was enough to give Crawley their fifth win in six games.

Crawley are now only one point behind last season’s tally of 61 points with four games left, and are aiming to finish higher than the  twelfth place of last term- which was their best placing in six seasons.

“If had to pay money to watch this I would have asked for money back,” said Yems, whose side now boast four successive home wins for the first time in 13 months.

Yems has already done some business early by tying down 10 existing players on two year contracts, and he enthused:” We have a good squad going into next season if we can build on it next year.

“The players want to be at the club and I wanted to get the deals done. Hopefully our run will make it attractive for the players we’re looking to bring in.”

Yems has not been able to pick a side from all his players in 85 per cent of games this season due to injuries, but stresses the club owes it to everyone to put out the strongest team the possibly could.

He added: ”This time last year we wouldn’t have won this type of game. We had a go, Walsall had a go and it keeps the run going.”

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn thought his side were desperately unfortunate not to come away with something after George Miller had an early goal disallowed and Sam Perry and Jack Earing were both denied by the woodwork.

He said:” We should have won that game but we didn’t take our chances.

“George’s goal was wrongly disallowed and I felt we deserved more.

“We didn’t do enough to prevent Crawley from scoring but you have to make your own luck. We didn’t take our chances and it can bite you on the backside.”

Flynn was hoping for another positive result after the Saddlers’ previous 1-0 home win over Carlisle made them mathematically safe.

He added:” Due to knocks and bruises I made four changes and we are trying to build consistency for next season.

“We have four games left and I want to win every game from now until the end of the season. “

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal