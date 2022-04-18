Gillingham boss Neil Harris stunned by Charlie Kelman dismissal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Gillingham boss Neil Harris stunned by Charlie Kelman dismissal

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:46 pm
Neil Harris felt Charlie Kelman did not deserve a red card (Will Matthews/PA)
Neil Harris felt Charlie Kelman did not deserve a red card (Will Matthews/PA)

Gobsmacked Gillingham boss Neil Harris could not understand why striker Charlie Kelman was sent off in the goalless draw at home to Fleetwood.

Referee James Linington showed both Kelman and Fleetwood winger Paddy Lane straight red cards for the same challenge – something Harris insisted he had never seen before – in the 78th minute.

The hard-hitting collision left Lane needing treatment that delayed the restart of the game by six minutes, but Harris insisted he was the player more at fault in the feisty contest between the relegation-threatened sides.

Harris said: “I’ve had the opportunity to see it at full speed and from two different angles and, unless there’s more footage that shows me that Charlie is out of control, then I don’t think it’s a red card.

“We hope Paddy Lane is OK first and foremost, but he’s two-footed and off the floor, so I can see why that’s a red card.

“But, had two yellow cards been shown, everybody would have shaken hands and moved on.

“I’ve never seen two red cards for the same challenge before in all my years in the game. I’m bewildered and I don’t really get that decision.

“I spoke to the referee: he was good enough to give me some of his time after the game, but we agreed to disagree.”

Kelman arguably had the best chance of the game late in the first half when he found himself unmarked four yards out, but the QPR loanee miscued his header.

The result leaves Gillingham 20th, with Fleetwood – who have a game in hand – just one place and a point behind in Sky Bet League One.

It was the second draw of the Easter weekend for the Gills, after they were twice pegged back in the 2-2 stalemate at Cheltenham on Good Friday, and despite sitting just outside the relegation zone, Harris wants more from his men.

He added: “For me, this weekend has been a missed opportunity for us, not to pick up more points than the two we got.

“I can’t keep sugar-coating things for the players: I told them directly that we should play better and win the game.

“If you had said to me two-and-a-half months ago we would be outside the relegation zone at this stage I’d have been buzzing.

“But I want us to play better and I expected us to win that game today.”

Fleetwood boss Stephen Crainey praised his side’s mentality after gaining a point that leaves them with “three cup finals” to keep them in the third tier.

The Cod Army conceded three goals in 16 first-half minutes in the 3-2 defeat to Oxford three days ago but kept their fate in their own hands after battling to a draw.

Crainey said: “The mentality was outstanding today. If we didn’t stand up here we would have been punished.

“The first 15 minutes against Oxford on Friday really killed us, so we need to maintain today’s standards if we’re going to remain in this league.

“We’ve got three cup finals between now and the end of the season.”

On the red-card incident, Crainey suggested both players did not need to be sent-off, while revealing there was no update on the injury status of Lane.

He added: “It’s just a coming together. From the touchline, it looked like an old-school challenge involving two fully committed players, so maybe it was a little bit harsh to send both players off.

“It’s too early to say how Paddy is as he’s still with the medical team – his welfare is the most important thing, so we hope he’s going to be OK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal