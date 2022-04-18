Nathan Jones praises Harry Cornick after netting Luton winner at Cardiff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nathan Jones praises Harry Cornick after netting Luton winner at Cardiff

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:48 pm
Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed match-winner Harry Cornick (Nigel French/PA)
Luton boss Nathan Jones hailed match-winner Harry Cornick after he came off the bench to score the crucial goal in the 1-0 victory at Cardiff.

Jones revealed post-match he had given Cornick a breather after the 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Good Friday “because he had been working so hard for so little reward”.

But he was full of praise for his efforts after taking over from the injured James Bree in the 43rd minute.

Jones said: “It was a stunning header from Harry and I’m so pleased for him. We pulled him out of the starting line-up for the game because he had been working so hard for so little reward.

“Every time he does come on, he seems to score. Ironically, he scored the winner coming off the bench the last time we were in Wales at Swansea and he did exactly the same.”

The Hatters ended the game in fourth place and Jones also praised the experienced Robert Snodgrass for his efforts.

It was his pin-point cross in the 71st minute that led to the Cornick header for the only goal.

Jones added: “He did the same for us against Millwall. He gives us wonderful delivery and experience.

“He has never relied on pace or athleticism. It’s always been about craft and guile and that’s what we needed.

“The games are getting tougher, not just because they are Championship games but because we are losing players. We have got 10 players injured, eight central midfield players out and we are patching everything up.

“People are having to go through big, big shifts. We dug deep, kept a clean sheet and defended our box and then converted one of our chances.”

Cardiff manager Steve Morison was bitterly disappointed at seeing his side lose a 12th home league game of the season and criticised some of his younger players.

He said: “We are driving them every day. We have to drive a hell of a lot more than we should have to but that’s not going to change until we change the group and we get a more balanced group.

“Unfortunately, the world we are in nowadays, the young players don’t say a word. They just play football.

“We need more players around them that can drive them and keep pushing it so it doesn’t have to come from the staff every day.

“It was very quiet out there – I think you could hear us more than you could hear anyone else.

“We are just not stopping giving them information. When it’s noisy, like I have just said to them in there, you need to pick yourself up.

“We are going to Bramall Lane at the weekend. That’s not going to be so quiet and we won’t be able to talk you through the game so work it out yourselves.

“We need to keep driving them and hopefully once we change the group, we will have to do it that less.”

