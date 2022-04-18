Lee Bowyer endures ‘worst day in football’ as Blackpool hit Birmingham for six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Lee Bowyer endures ‘worst day in football’ as Blackpool hit Birmingham for six

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 6:48 pm
Lee Bowyer’s side conceded six goals at Bloomfield Road (Nick Potts/PA)
Lee Bowyer’s side conceded six goals at Bloomfield Road (Nick Potts/PA)

Under-fire Lee Bowyer branded Birmingham’s dismal 6-1 defeat at Blackpool his “worst  day in football” but insisted he would not stand down unless pushed by the club’s hierarchy.

Blues suffered an Easter Monday mauling at Bloomfield Road as Jake Beesley’s double helped fire the Tangerines to their first win in six Sky Bet Championship matches.

A furious stand of 3,500 travelling fans let rip at their players throughout the one-sided contest as mathematically-safe Birmingham slumped to their third defeat on the spin, including 10 goals conceded in the last two matches alone.

Former Blues midfielder Bowyer admits he’s feeling the pressure in the St Andrew’s hot seat and believes a complete club overhaul is required to get his stuttering side back on track.

“This is my lowest day in football,” he admitted.

“I’ve been in football for 20-odd years as a player and a manager. As a player, every time I walked off the pitch I’ve had my head held high and could look my manager in the eye and say I gave 100 per cent.

“But that didn’t happen today. To lose in the manner we did, to have your own fans singing the songs that they sung, which they had every right to, that’s horrendous.

“It wasn’t acceptable – that’s the worst day I’ve ever had in football.

“There are so many things that are wrong, but there’s no excuse for coming second best all over the pitch and not fighting for this football club.

“I apologise to those fans who spent their hard-earned money to come here and support the players.

“It isn’t acceptable what they’ve just paid to see.

“We need a clear-out. It’s plain and simple. This has been going on for years now – we’ve been scraping over the line and there is no excuse.

“Is it going to be fixed quickly? No, I don’t think so. Nothing’s going to change. I just wish I knew about this situation before I came here.

“I’ll be here for as long as I’m wanted – I never associate myself as a quitter and I’ll keep fighting.

“I’d be stupid to think that my job is as safe as I think it should be, but this is the hand I’m dealt.

“Obviously people aren’t going to be happy upstairs, and they have every right to be.

“If the owners want to have a conversation with me and tell me to move on, then I’ll move on.”

Beesley took just three minutes to open the scoring before CJ Hamilton and Kenny Dougall fired Blackpool into a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Former Rochdale forward Beesley grabbed his second after the break and, despite Ivan Sunjic pulling one back for Birmingham, Jerry Yates’ penalty and a late long-range Callum Connolly free-kick capped a dominant Tangerines display in the seaside sun.

Blackpool sit 16th in the Championship table and boss Neil Critchley said: “It’s a great day.

“What we’ve done today is be clinical and take our chances, which we’ve not done in previous games.

“Our general play was better in some of the other games we’ve played recently, but we lost.

“The counter-attack goals we scored, the first two goals, were real quality goals.

“When you score and you take those opportunities, it gives everyone a lift, you’re full of confidence and the game is different.

“For 20 minutes, I’ve got to be honest, I didn’t think we were very good – we turned the ball over a lot, they got a lot of corners and some chances on the counter-attack.

“But then we scored from a really good well-worked corner – we took our chances today and that’s what made the difference.”

