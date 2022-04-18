Steven Schumacher rues lack of cutting edge after Plymouth draw with Sunderland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steven Schumacher rues lack of cutting edge after Plymouth draw with Sunderland

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 7:16 pm
Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth were held to a draw by Sunderland (Nigel French/PA)
Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher was frustrated to miss out on a victory over Sunderland that would have boosted his side’s hopes of sneaking into Sky Bet League One’s automatic promotion places following a goalless draw at Home Park.

Both the Pilgrims and their visitors were looking to enhance their promotion prospects but are now likely to have to focus on securing their place in the play-offs.

The draw leaves Plymouth four points adrift of the top two, having played two games more than both leaders Wigan and second-placed Rotherham, while Sunderland are two points further back with a game in hand over Argyle.

“It was a good performance,” said Schumacher. “At half-time I said we needed to concentrate because in the second half, the way both teams have been playing over the past few months, one chance was probably going to win it.

“We played some really nice football and created some good opportunities but just messed up on the final pass or the final attempt.

“Unfortunately, we just didn’t manage to get that goal.

“We keep making those opportunities, creating those chances because our defensive shape is quite good.

“I was never too concerned we wouldn’t have a reaction after Friday (2-0 defeat to Wycombe). But it’s always a tough game against Wycombe and we had a tough game at Burton the week before, but here – when we play on our pitch with the crowd behind us – I feel as though we are a good match for anyone.

“We played with a good tempo, especially in the first half, and showed loads of energy and the lads gave us 100 per cent like they always do.

“So I am not too displeased with that. I just wish we had that little bit more quality in the final third then we might have just got that winner.”

Sunderland boss Alex Neil was similarly frustrated as his side’s run of three consecutive wins came to an end but praised his players for keeping Plymouth at bay.

“I think what you can sometimes do is go all out and then what happens is that chess match comes back to bite you,” he said.

“I thought first 15 minutes we started great and we were really in control of the ball and turned it over all the time.

“I thought the way we set up worked really well. We found the spare player but we didn’t really hurt them enough, didn’t get in behind them enough and didn’t link it well enough in certain aspects.

“From that point until half-time I thought they probably moved it better than us. I thought they created a couple of better opportunities than we did.

“So we had to alter a couple of things at half-time, make sure we fixed that. We didn’t want them opening us up and causing us too many issues and I don’t think they had a shot on target in the second half.”

