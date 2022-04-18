Nottingham Forest return to winning ways with big victory over 10-man West Brom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Nottingham Forest return to winning ways with big victory over 10-man West Brom

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 10:12 pm
Jack Colback scored for Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jack Colback scored for Forest (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Nottingham Forest beat 10-man West Brom 4-0 at the City Ground to get their play-off push back on track – and put a dent in the top-six ambitions of Steve Bruce’s side.

A Brennan Johnson penalty, a Ryan Yates header and a spectacular strike from Jack Colback put Steve Cooper’s side three goals up before the interval, and Sam Surridge added the fourth in the third minute of injury time in the second half to help secure a sixth straight home victory in the Championship.

It was needed for Forest, who stuttered slightly with a 1-0 defeat at play-off rivals Luton on Friday.

West Brom played the majority of the game with 10 men after seeing Darnell Furlong sent off in the 17th minute, as he collected his second booking of the game for handball while conceding the penalty from which Johnson opened the scoring, with his 16th goal of the season.

Forest striker Surridge, making his first Championship start for the club, almost had a sight of goal in the first minute, but could not get his shot away.

Johnson’s dangerous low cross was well held by David Button, before James Garner sent a dipping shot narrowly over.

The match turned in the 17th minute when Furlong – who had been booked three minutes earlier for a foul on Philip Zinckernagel – blocked a shot from Garner with his hand. Referee David Webb pointed to the spot and then showed a second yellow and then a red card to the defender.

It took two minutes before Johnson was able to take the penalty, which he duly slotted into the bottom corner.

It quickly got worse for the 10-man visitors, as Forest doubled their lead within four minutes. Garner’s delivery from a corner was precise and Yates’ towering header was powerful – although the West Brom bench were furious as they felt that it should not have been a corner in the first place, after Zinckernagel had prodded wide.

West Brom made a change as Taylor Gardner-Hickman replaced Karlan Grant in the 29th minute – and the sub found himself in trouble with referee Webb after whacking the ball into the crowd long after play had halted, earning a yellow card.

When Johnson played the ball back to Colback following a throw-in, Colback absolutely lashed the ball across goal and into the far corner, from wide on the left. It looked like an attempted cross – but it was undeniably spectacular, as Forest made it 3-0 in the second minute of first-half injury time.

With West Brom intent on damage limitation, Forest found opportunities harder to come by after the break. Yates came close with a powerful shot that dipped wide. Zinckernagel had a similar effort of his own.

Colback might have had a second when the goal opened up in front of him, following a nice move – but he unselfishly tried to feed Surridge. Deep into added time, Zinckernagel set up Surridge, who finished emphatically to make it 4-0.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal