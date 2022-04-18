Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint

By Press Association
April 18, 2022, 11:36 pm Updated: April 18, 2022, 11:54 pm
Amir Khan said he was confronted by two men in Leyton on Monday evening (Nick Potts/PA)
Former world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday evening.

The 35-year-old posted on Twitter saying he and his wife Faryal were safe after an incident in which he was confronted by two men in Leyton, with his watch being stolen.

Khan tweeted: “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

“The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.

