Former world champion Amir Khan says he has been robbed at gunpoint

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former world champion Amir Khan has said he was robbed at gunpoint in London on Monday evening.

The 35-year-old posted on Twitter saying he and his wife Faryal were safe after an incident in which he was confronted by two men in Leyton, with his watch being stolen.

Khan tweeted: “Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton.

Just had my watch taken off me at gun point in East London, Leyton. I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. 2 men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face. The main thing is we’re both safe. — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) April 18, 2022

“I crossed the road with Faryal, luckily she was few steps behind me. Two men ran to me, he asked for my watch whist having a gun pointed in my face.

“The main thing is we’re both safe.”

Khan, the former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion, was beaten by fellow Briton Kell Brook via a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

That was the sixth defeat of a professional career featuring 34 wins, 21 by knockout.