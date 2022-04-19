Staging Euro matches at Man City’s Academy Stadium branded ’embarrassing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Staging Euro matches at Man City’s Academy Stadium branded ’embarrassing’

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 3:10 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 5:22 pm
Manchester City Academy Stadium will stage three matches at the European Championship (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Manchester City Academy Stadium will stage three matches at the European Championship (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Iceland international Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir has branded the use of the Manchester City Academy Stadium as a venue for this summer’s European Championship “disrespectful” to women’s football.

The stadium, which hosts Manchester City Women’s games, is the tournament’s smallest ground and will stage three group matches, including Iceland’s clashes with Belgium and Italy in July.

Lyon midfielder Gunnarsdottir told the Their Pitch podcast: “I’m a little bit disappointed with some of the stadiums that we got. It’s shocking. You’re playing in England, you have so many stadiums, and we have a training ground from City.

Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, second right, is unhappy with the use of the Manchester City Academy Stadium
Sara Bjork Gunnarsdottir, second right, is unhappy with the use of the Manchester City Academy Stadium (Paul Harding/PA)

“It’s just embarrassing. Women’s football today, they’re filling out the stadiums. If you see Barcelona against Real Madrid, we have 95,000 watching the game.

“They are not prepared for that, that we will sell more tickets than 4,000. It’s disrespectful towards women’s football at this stage because it’s so much bigger than people think. But there will be games in big stadiums and I’m pretty sure they’re going to be sold out.”

Organisers revealed on Tuesday that eight matches have now sold out, including both of Iceland’s contests at the City Academy Stadium.

All of England’s group matches are sell-outs, with the opening clash against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6 the latest to hit capacity.

Gunnarsdottir has urged a rethink, saying: “I don’t know what’s going on in their heads or if they’re even following women’s football. Because if you would, it’s just common sense.

“Women’s football’s exploding, it’s getting so much better, and it’s just stupid to speak about it because it doesn’t even make sense.

“They should 100 per cent reconsider it, because I think you see the reaction and how fast the tickets are going and how popular it is, they have to reconsider their decision.”

The PA news agency has contacted UEFA and the Football Association for comment.

