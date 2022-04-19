Anderson trains hard and Alderweireld hits milestone – Tuesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 19.

Football

Ian Wright was in trouble!

Fighting for my life with this hayfever 🤧🤧 pic.twitter.com/avEbb9Iiqp — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 19, 2022

Popular date for England goalkeepers to be born!

What a save this was 👏 We’re also wishing a happy birthday to Joe Hart! pic.twitter.com/ui9Muk9Zle — England (@England) April 19, 2022

A milestone for Toby Alderweireld.

Happy to reach 5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ official club games. From a kid who always dreamed about playing professional football, I feel privileged to be able to do what I love since my beginnings with @AFCAjax, right through my times spent with @Atleti, @SouthamptonFC, @SpursOfficial & @DuhailSC! pic.twitter.com/jUpWVDdnIF — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) April 19, 2022

Theo Walcott paid his respects to Steve Rowley.

Mood.

Spurs shared Emma Raducanu showing her allegiance.

A new addition to the Hornets family.

Sending huge congratulations to @Semaken and family! 👶💛 pic.twitter.com/2IdafCwqjP — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) April 19, 2022

Boxing

Tyson Fury was in town.

Thank you Wembley 🙏 See you at the weigh in at @BoxparkWembley on Friday!!!! pic.twitter.com/vWVKDTMh3b — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) April 19, 2022

The Homecoming King has arrived to fight week 🇬🇧 @Tyson_Fury x #FuryWhyte pic.twitter.com/89IFH5gPgE — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) April 19, 2022

Cricket

Good leave!

James Anderson trained hard.

Another day, another IPL hundred for Jos Buttler.

What a game of cricket! 💕 pic.twitter.com/5yPWJUcSGX — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) April 19, 2022

Adam Gilchrist wished Ryan Campbell well following his heart attack.

Dimuth Karunaratne headed to Yorkshire.

Golf

Jordan Spieth toasted victory in South Carolina.

Family Easter for Sergio Garcia.

Fun Easter with my peeps and a few mini goats! 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/0qkAa29xFD — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 19, 2022

Formula One

Red Bull and Sebastian Vettel turned the clock back.

19 April 2009 ⏪ A special Sunday in Shanghai for the Team with our first-ever #F1 win 🏆 pic.twitter.com/BQpgZcLUGW — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) April 19, 2022

Tennis

What a duo!