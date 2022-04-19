Can Marco Silva’s Fulham buck recent trend and stay in the Premier League?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Can Marco Silva’s Fulham buck recent trend and stay in the Premier League?

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 9:38 pm Updated: April 19, 2022, 9:50 pm
Marco Silva’s Fulham have been promoted with four games to spare in the Championship (John Walton/PA)
Marco Silva has guided Fulham back into the Premier League at the first time of asking with four matches to spare.

It is the club’s third promotion in five seasons, with both of their previous top-flight campaigns ending in relegation.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at whether Fulham can survive in the Premier League next term.

Have they learned from last time?

Fulham were relegated in their last campaign in the top flight
Last time Fulham secured promotion they went into the top flight confident they had learnt from the disastrous 2018-19 season, when they spent over £100million on new players – many of whom did not seem to fit in – and had three different managers in charge. But despite a more settled campaign they struggled to score goals, netting just 27 times, and finished 11 points adrift of safety.

Will scoring goals be a problem this time?

Not if they transfer across their form from this season. They have so far scored 98 goals, 33 more than second-placed Bournemouth. Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has now netted a record-breaking 40 goals, while Harry Wilson hit double figures and on his previous season in the top flight netted seven times for Bournemouth.

But can they reproduce that in the Premier League?

Mitrovic scored just three league goals last season
That’s the key question. Mitrovic managed just three in his last campaign in the Premier League and was often isolated, while only rock-bottom Sheffield United finished with fewer goals than Fulham’s tally of 27. But the dynamic system Silva has produced should see Fulham offer more of a threat next year. And Silva has averaged 1.3 goals per game during his previous stints in the Premier League with Hull, Watford and Everton.

Can the defence cope?

They boast the second stingiest defence in the division, but will face much tougher opposition next term. Silva’s teams have conceded 153 goals in 95 Premier League games with him in charge, and he will have to prove he can set up a side that can both pose a threat going forward and keep it tight at the back in the top tier of English football.

Is Silva the right man for a Premier League campaign?

Silva has undoubtedly won over Fulham fans with his entertaining football and the 44-year-old Portuguese will be looking forward to testing himself again in the Premier League, where he has enjoyed some impressive results with his former clubs. However, each of those stints were relatively short-lived, and he will be eager to prove he belongs in the top flight.

Will they need to add to their squad?

Promoted teams always need new signings, and Fulham may need to replace some key players, too. Fabio Carvalho looks set to move at the end of the season when his current contract expires and has been linked to Liverpool. Loanee Neco Williams will head back to Anfield while Neeskens Kebano, Tim Ream and Jean Michael Seri are out of contract.

So will they survive this time?

Fulham will need to be smart in the transfer market and hope Silva’s style proves to be effective at a higher level. But they do appear, at this early stage, to be better prepared than on either of their last two visits to the top flight.

