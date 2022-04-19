5 of Fulham’s star performers in their promotion-winning campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
5 of Fulham’s star performers in their promotion-winning campaign

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 9:40 pm
Fulham have taken the Championship by storm this season and secured promotion with six games remaining (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham have taken the Sky Bet Championship by storm this season and beat Preston 3-0 on Tuesday to secure promotion with four games remaining.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at five players who have been instrumental in their promotion-winning campaign.

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 40 league goals this season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Fulham’s number nine has had an outstanding season, scoring 40 goals and providing seven assists with four games of the season still remaining. His sights are set on Guy Whittingham’s 42-goal haul from a 46-game second-tier season for Portsmouth almost 30 years ago in 1992-93. The Serbian striker’s goal haul comes in stark contrast to last season’s Premier League campaign when he could only manage three goals.

Harry Wilson

Wilson has been a key part of Fulham’s success this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Mitrovic’s success this season has been partly down to the arrival of Wilson. In last season’s Premier League campaign the Serbian often cut an isolated figure up front, but has thrived with support. Wilson, 25, was signed from Liverpool last summer after successful loan spells at Hull, Derby and Cardiff in the Championship and Bournemouth in the top flight. He has found his form this term and tops the assists chart with 15, as well as having found the net 10 times himself.

Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho has had plenty to celebrate (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Carvalho’s impressive form under boss Marco Silva this season has seemingly earned him a summer move to Liverpool. The 19-year-old forward was reportedly close to joining the Reds in January and, with his deal expiring at the end of the season, he looks set to leave. Carvalho came through the youth system at Craven Cottage and made his senior debut under Scott Parker towards the back end of Fulham’s relegation season but has come into his own in the Championship with nine goals across 32 league starts.

Harrison Reed

Reed, right, has been a key part of the Fulham midfield this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Reed has been a key part of Fulham’s midfield over the last three seasons and has provided much-needed stability through successive promotions and relegations since he joined the club – initially on loan – from Southampton in August 2019. Reed was voted the club’s player of the season in their unsuccessful Premier League campaign and has remained crucial in the heart of the midfield this season.

Tim Ream

Tim Ream has been solid for the Cottagers this season (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Ream recently made his 250th Fulham appearance and has been one of the most consistent defenders in the Championship in recent years. The 34-year-old has played in all 42 of Fulham’s Championship games so far this season and has received regular praise from manager Silva as Fulham have lost just eight and conceded only 37 goals.

