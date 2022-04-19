Billy Bodin’s late winner sees Oxford beat MK Dons

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Substitute Billy Bodin’s late winner gave Oxford a 1-0 victory over MK Dons and seriously dented Dons’ automatic promotion hopes.

In a game where defences had been on top, the introduction of Bodin gave the home side an extra dimension.

And after playing a quick one-two with Matty Taylor in the 86th minute, Bodin drilled a low angled shot just inside Jamie Cumming’s near post.

It was a game of two contrasting halves, with MK Dons strong before the break then the U’s enjoying spells of pressure in the second half.

Dons were the sharper team early on, with Hiram Boateng prominent, and Jack Stevens saved from Troy Parrott after he was fed by Scott Twine.

Parrott did run clear to shoot past the keeper in the 25th minute only for Ciaron Brown to race back and athletically clear off the line.

Oxford had much more of the ball in the second half and top scorer Taylor went close when Cumming stopped his shot after a Dons defender let the ball run.

From a Bodin cross, centre-half Elliott Moore headed over.

But Bodin was to have the final say late on.