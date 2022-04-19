Billy Bodin’s late winner sees Oxford beat MK Dons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Billy Bodin’s late winner sees Oxford beat MK Dons

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 9:52 pm
Billy Bodin scored for Oxford (Jacob King/PA)
Billy Bodin scored for Oxford (Jacob King/PA)

Substitute Billy Bodin’s late winner gave Oxford a 1-0 victory over MK Dons and seriously dented Dons’ automatic promotion hopes.

In a game where defences had been on top, the introduction of Bodin gave the home side an extra dimension.

And after playing a quick one-two with Matty Taylor in the 86th minute, Bodin drilled a low angled shot just inside Jamie Cumming’s near post.

It was a game of two contrasting halves, with MK Dons strong before the break then the U’s enjoying spells of pressure in the second half.

Dons were the sharper team early on, with Hiram Boateng prominent, and Jack Stevens saved from Troy Parrott after he was fed by Scott Twine.

Parrott did run clear to shoot past the keeper in the 25th minute only for Ciaron Brown to race back and athletically clear off the line.

Oxford had much more of the ball in the second half and top scorer Taylor went close when Cumming stopped his shot after a Dons defender let the ball run.

From a Bodin cross, centre-half Elliott Moore headed over.

But Bodin was to have the final say late on.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal