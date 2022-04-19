Rotherham’s automatic promotion hopes take a blow as they are beaten by Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Rotherham’s automatic promotion hopes take a blow as they are beaten by Burton

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 10:08 pm
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (third right) celebrates scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (third right) celebrates scoring (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham’s push for automatic promotion suffered another blow as they slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and John Brayford secured a deserved victory for the Brewers.

Goalless in five matches coming into the game, Burton took just three minutes to open the scoring against the Millers.

A long throw-in from Tom Hamer caused problems in the Millers defence and Sam Hughes got a vital flick to send the ball into the six-yard box where Borthwick-Jackson prodded home.

Oumar Niasse should have doubled Burton’s advantage after 23 minutes when he was picked out by a sublime pass from Harry Chapman, but goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made a smart save at close quarters.

Rotherham striker Michael Smith was denied a 20th league goal of the campaign in the 34th minute as Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar made a fine stop low to his left.

Burton had the breathing space of a 2-0 lead after 69 minutes when skipper Brayford thundered home a header from Joe Powell’s free-kick to make it six goals for the season.

Smith was denied a consolation in stoppage time when he crashed a shot against a post as Albion secured victory with a fourth successive clean sheet.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal