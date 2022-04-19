Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40-goal season in focus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 40-goal season in focus

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 10:36 pm
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates promotion (Adam Davy/PA)
Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates promotion (Adam Davy/PA)

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has become the first man in almost 30 years to score 40 goals in an English league season.

Not since Guy Whittingham, for Portsmouth in 1992-93, had anyone reached the magic milestone in the top four tiers.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Mitrovic’s staggering season.

This is 40

Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, celebrates his hat-trick against Swansea
Aleksandar Mitrovic, centre, celebrates his hat-trick against Swansea (John Walton/PA)

Mitrovic has found the net in 26 of his 40 league appearances this season, scoring more than once in 11 of those fixtures.

That includes three hat-tricks, with the Serbia international scoring all of his side’s goals in their 3-1 win over Swansea and the 3-0 success against West Brom and also tripling up in January’s 6-2 win over Bristol City.

The latter came in the middle of the Cottagers’ run of 19 goals in three games, Mitrovic with five of those after the 7-0 win at Reading brought him one of eight doubles this season. He also scored twice in both fixtures with QPR, at home to Millwall, Peterborough and Preston and at Birmingham and Nottingham Forest.

Coventry became the first team all season to stop Mitrovic scoring in two appearances and he has so far scored against 19 separate opponents.

With a goal every 93.1 minutes including stoppage time, and having started all but two games and been substituted only 10 times – often late in the game – a Mitrovic goal has often felt like an inevitability.

His tally includes six penalties and all 40 have come from inside the penalty area.

Place in history

Ricky Miller had a 40-goal season in the National League for Dover in 2016-17 but Whittingham’s 42 made him the last man to achieve the feat in the top four tiers.

Derek Dooley’s 46 for Sheffield Wednesday in 1951-52 is the post-war record for the second tier, and the next mark in Whittingham’s sights, while the all-time record at that level is 59, by George Camsell for Middlesbrough in 1926-27.

Camsell’s tally was surpassed by one a year later in the top flight as Everton’s Dixie Dean set an all-time record for an English league season. Should Mitrovic reach 43, he will crack the top 20 of that list.

Yo-yo man

Aleksandr Mitrovic in action for Newcastle
Ever since arriving at Newcastle, Aleksandar Mitrovic has been either relegated or promoted every season (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Fulham clinched promotion on Tuesday night, continuing Mitrovic’s run of being either promoted to the Premier League or relegated from it in every one of what is now seven seasons in English football.

Having signed for Newcastle in 2015, he and the Magpies dropped to the second tier before bouncing back at the first attempt.

He moved to then Championship Fulham early in the 2017-18 campaign and helped them to promotion, only for the Cottagers to yo-yo between the top two divisions in every season since.

Promotion this term at least sees him go one better than Whittingham, whose Portsmouth side lost in the play-offs having – remarkably, given Whittingham’s efforts – missed out on automatic promotion on goals scored.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal